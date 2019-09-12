US Senate Appropriations Panel Approves $250Mln Security Package to Ukraine - Statement

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has approved $250 million in security assistance to Ukraine for fiscal year (FY) 2020, the panel said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Senate Committee on Appropriations today approved its FY2020 Department of Defense Appropriations Act," the release said.

"[The bill] fully funds the request of $250.0 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and extends the life of the funding to two years to enable better program execution."