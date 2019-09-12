US Senate Appropriations Panel Approves $250Mn Security Package to Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has approved $250 million in security assistance to Ukraine for fiscal year (FY) 2020, the panel said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Senate Committee on Appropriations today approved its FY2020 Department of Defense Appropriations Act," the release said. "[The bill] fully funds the request of $250.0 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and extends the life of the funding to two years to enable better program execution."

Senators on the Appropriations Committee also recommend $400 million for an air defense system in the Baltics.

In June, the US Defense Department announced plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the Ukrainian army's capacity.

The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a final decision on whether to lift the hold on military assistance to Ukraine when he meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later this month, according to media reports.

Russia has repeatedly warned that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east, which Zelensky pledged to end by negotiating with Russia.