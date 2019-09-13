US Senate Appropriations Panel Approves $250Mln Security Package for Ukraine - Statement

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has approved $250 million in security assistance to Ukraine for fiscal year (FY) 2020, the panel said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Senate Committee on Appropriations today approved its FY2020 Department of Defense Appropriations Act," the release said. "[The bill] fully funds the request of $250.0 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and extends the life of the funding to two years to enable better program execution."

The senators on the Appropriations Committee also recommend allocating $400 million for an air defense system in the Baltics.

Later on Thursday, a senior US administration official confirmed to Sputnik the approval of security assistance to Ukraine after it was temporarily withheld by the White House.

During an Appropriations Committee markup meeting earlier on Thursday, the senators expressed strong support for Ukraine's security assistance as well as concerns over the Trump administration's decision to withhold it.

In June, the US Defense Department announced plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the Ukrainian army's capacity. The funding would bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014.

Russia has repeatedly warned that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to end by negotiating with Russia.