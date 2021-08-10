UrduPoint.com

US Senate Approves $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:04 PM

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a $1 trillion infrastructure package, sending the measure to the House for consideration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday approved a $1 trillion infrastructure package, sending the measure to the House for consideration.

While voting is ongoing, more than 50 senators have voted in favor of the bill, including prominent Republicans such as minority leader Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham, giving it the green light from the upper house.

