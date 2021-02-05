US Senate Approves $1.9Tln Relief Bill, Marking Major Step Towards Final Passing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US Senate voted to approve a resolution on the $1.9 trillion relief bill, marking a major step for the Democrats' planned coronavirus economic aid package.

The bill resolution passed on along partisan lines, with 50 Republicans voting against the measures and Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaker tipping it to the Democrats.

The lawmakers introduced and voted on dozens of amendments through the night into Friday morning. Due to the amendments, the bill will now be sent back to the House where Representatives will have to draft up legislation accordingly.

The bill includes a $1,400 direct payment to all citizens except the top earners, a $400 weekly unemployment benefit, $350 billion in aid to local and tribal governments and a slew of assistance funds for schools and coronavirus and vaccination-related programs.

With the Democrats having a majority of 221 seats in the House, the bill looks all but guaranteed to be redrafted and forwarded to the Senate for a final round of voting before it goes into action, which looks to score President Joe Biden his first major legislative win since taking office.