UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Approves $2.1Bln Capitol Security Bill With $1Bln For Relocating Afghan Allies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Senate Approves $2.1Bln Capitol Security Bill With $1Bln for Relocating Afghan Allies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Senate on Thursday approved a $2.1 billion emergency spending bill to enhance security at the US Capitol, including $1 billion for relocating Afghan interpreters and their families.

The Senate passed the bill with a unanimous vote.

The bill also reimburses the National Guard for the costs spent to secure the Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riot.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $1 billion to be allocated towards efforts to relocate Afghan nationals who assisted American forces during the war.

Relocation flights for the first group of Afghans applying for Special Immigrant visa (SIV) status are set to begin this week, the White House said earlier in the month. One known resettlement location is Fort Lee in Virginia, where the SIV applicants and their families will temporarily stay until the vetting process completes.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Senate Vote White House Virginia January Visa Congress Billion

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

21 minutes ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Sri Lanka thrash India to clinch T20 series 2-1

10 minutes ago

US Watchdog Warns Afghanistan Faces Existential Cr ..

10 minutes ago

Zvezda Module Engines Turned on to Balance ISS

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.