US Senate Approves $2.1Bln Capitol Security Bill With $1Bln for Relocating Afghan Allies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Senate on Thursday approved a $2.1 billion emergency spending bill to enhance security at the US Capitol, including $1 billion for relocating Afghan interpreters and their families.

The Senate passed the bill with a unanimous vote.

The bill also reimburses the National Guard for the costs spent to secure the Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riot.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $1 billion to be allocated towards efforts to relocate Afghan nationals who assisted American forces during the war.

Relocation flights for the first group of Afghans applying for Special Immigrant visa (SIV) status are set to begin this week, the White House said earlier in the month. One known resettlement location is Fort Lee in Virginia, where the SIV applicants and their families will temporarily stay until the vetting process completes.