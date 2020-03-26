US Senate Approves $2Trln Package to Protect US Citizens, Businesses From COVID-19 Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The US Senate passed a novel coronavirus rescue package valued at more than $2 trillion on Wednesday, with government-funded paychecks for unemployed workers and massive subsidies to help distressed businesses and hospitals amid the pandemic.

Once voting is completed, the measure heads back to the House of Representatives, without the windmill subsidies and environmental provisions sought by House Democrats that gridlocked the Senate during marathon negotiations until a deal was reached late on Tuesday. The House will try to pass the measure immediately afterward by unanimous consensus, meaning it will not have to formally convene so that the measure will be fast-tracked through both chambers of Congress tonight.