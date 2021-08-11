UrduPoint.com

US Senate Approves $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

US Senate approves $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

US Senate early Wednesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would greatly expand social spending with major investments in health, education and tackling climate change

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :.US Senate early Wednesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would greatly expand social spending with major investments in health, education and tackling climate change.

The measure passed 50-49 along party lines after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session of amendment votes.

"Senate Democrats just passed our budget resolution to provide historic investments in American jobs, American families, and the fight against climate change," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted after the vote.

"It puts us on track to bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans." Democratic leaders intend to push the package through over the coming months using a fast-track process known as reconciliation that allows budget-related legislation to pass by simple majority in the Senate rather than the usual 60 votes.

The 10-year budget blueprint pushes Congress toward the next step in President Joe Biden's ambitious vision for his first term in office and follows on the heels of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which the Senate approved in a bipartisan vote Tuesday and which now moves to the House of Representatives.

It was largely written by independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who has called it the "most consequential" social spending plan since president Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal of the 1930s in response to the Great Depression.

The spending plan includes funding for climate measures, new investments in infrastructure including items left out of the targeted Senate package, residency status for millions of migrant workers, and two years of paid tuition at public universities.

Senators have until September 15 to submit their amendments.

Before the vote early Wednesday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats were "about to take their first step toward yet another reckless, partisan taxing and spending spree." "It will push costs even higher for families. It will shatter President Biden's promise of no middle-class tax hikes," he tweeted.

Congress must approve the final spending bills by September 30 to prevent a government shutdown, or extend the current year's budget into the new fiscal year while debate continues.

But while Senate Democrats are ready to give the green light to the budget resolution in a procedural vote as early as this week, moderates in the party have expressed strong reservations about the total price tag, which means tough negotiations are likely.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Education Minority Vote Budget Marathon Delano Price September Democrats Congress Government Million Jobs Depression

Recent Stories

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

21 seconds ago
 S.Korea's export surges 46.4 pct in 1st 10 days of ..

S.Korea's export surges 46.4 pct in 1st 10 days of August

23 seconds ago
 46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Dem ..

46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Democrats raise debt ceiling

26 seconds ago
 Police to win public support through hard work and ..

Police to win public support through hard work and commitment:Ali Nawaz Awan

30 seconds ago
 TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private se ..

TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private sector

16 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in the first seven ..

China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in the first seven months

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.