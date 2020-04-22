UrduPoint.com
US Senate Approves $480Bln Package For COVID-19 With Focus On Small Business

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US Senate on Tuesday passed a $480 billion coronavirus relief package that funds the out-of-money Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provides shuttered small businesses with loans to keep paying employees and survive the crisis.

"The Senate has continued to stand by the American people, watching the CARES Act go into effect and adding money when necessary to keep programs that are working well," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said prior to the vote. "At the core of our agreement is $320 billion more for the paycheck protection program which is already saving millions of small business and helping Americans get paychecks instead of pink slips."

