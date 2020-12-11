US Senate Approves $740Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending it to President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The US Senate on Friday passed a defense spending bill for 2021, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in the Senate by a veto-proof margin, sending it to President Donald Trump for signature.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives also passed the defense spending bill by a veto-proof margin, which puts Congress in place to overturn Trump's veto.