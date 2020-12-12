UrduPoint.com
US Senate Approves $740Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending It To President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senate Approves $740Bln Defense Spending Bill, Sending it to President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US Senate on Friday passed a defense spending bill for 2021, which includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in the Senate by a veto-proof margin vote of 84-13, sending it to President Donald Trump for signature.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives also passed the defense spending bill by a veto-proof margin, which puts Congress in place to overturn Trump's veto.

Trump is threatening to veto the NDAA because it fails to repeal a 1996 law that gives social media platforms liability protection for third-party posts and freedom to police the content.

Moreover, Trump has expressed concern over the bill provisions that would rename monuments and bases that honor Confederate figures. He also opposes language in the bill that would possibly slow down troop reductions at bases overseas.

