UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Approves Legislation On Wrongfully Detained Americans Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Senate Approves Legislation on Wrongfully Detained Americans Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US Senate unanimously approved the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act that determines procedures and establishes entities to address wrongful detainment of US citizens abroad.

"This legislation reaffirms our country's commitment to bring Americans home safely and bolsters diplomatic powers for the President and administration to use to compel their release," US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

The legislation, which is yet to be adopted by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Donald Trump, honors former FBI agent Robert Levinson who has been detained in Iran, but is presumed to have died in Iranian custody earlier this year.

The legislation sets out criteria for the Secretary of State to determine whether US nationals are being detained unlawfully or wrongfully, and places responsibility for resolving such cases with the State Department's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

The legislation also establishes into law the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell and Hostage Response Group created by a presidential executive order and authorizes the President to impose sanctions on any person determined responsible for or complicit in hostage-taking or unlawful detention.

Related Topics

Senate Iran Trump Died FBI

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

16 minutes ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.