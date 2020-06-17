US Senate Approves Legislation on Wrongfully Detained Americans Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US Senate unanimously approved the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act that determines procedures and establishes entities to address wrongful detainment of US citizens abroad.

"This legislation reaffirms our country's commitment to bring Americans home safely and bolsters diplomatic powers for the President and administration to use to compel their release," US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

The legislation, which is yet to be adopted by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Donald Trump, honors former FBI agent Robert Levinson who has been detained in Iran, but is presumed to have died in Iranian custody earlier this year.

The legislation sets out criteria for the Secretary of State to determine whether US nationals are being detained unlawfully or wrongfully, and places responsibility for resolving such cases with the State Department's Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

The legislation also establishes into law the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell and Hostage Response Group created by a presidential executive order and authorizes the President to impose sanctions on any person determined responsible for or complicit in hostage-taking or unlawful detention.