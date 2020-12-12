UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Approves Measure To Extend Federal Funding For 1 Week

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Senate Approves Measure to Extend Federal Funding for 1 Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US Senate on Friday approved a one-week extension of government funding through December 18.

The Senate passed the Further Continuing Appropriations bill by voice vote, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign before the current funding expires later today.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved in a bipartisan 343 to 67 vote to extend current government funding measures by an extra nine days to December 18 to give congressional negotiators time to reach agreement on the longer term appropriations bill.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Trump December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

1 hour ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

1 hour ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

1 hour ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

1 hour ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

1 hour ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.