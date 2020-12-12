US Senate Approves Measure to Extend Federal Funding for 1 Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US Senate on Friday approved a one-week extension of government funding through December 18.

The Senate passed the Further Continuing Appropriations bill by voice vote, sending it to President Donald Trump to sign before the current funding expires later today.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved in a bipartisan 343 to 67 vote to extend current government funding measures by an extra nine days to December 18 to give congressional negotiators time to reach agreement on the longer term appropriations bill.