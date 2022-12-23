US Senate Approves Omnibus Amendment Allowing Transfer of Seized Russian Funds to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US Senate on Thursday approved an amendment from Sen. Lindsey Graham to the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that would allow seized Russian assets to be transferred to Ukraine.

The Senate adopted the measure by voice vote as part of consideration of a series of amendments to the omnibus, which lawmakers are seeking to pass by the end of the week.

Congress must fund the government by Friday or risk a shutdown.

The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill authorizes $858 billion in defense funding, as well as $45 billion for Ukrainian security.

Graham and other colleagues initially intended to include approval for the transfer of seized Russian assets as part of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Congress earlier this month.