US Senate Approves Temporary Funding Measure to Avoid Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US Senate has passed a temporary budget funding measure for one day to avoid a government shutdown, voting results show.

The Federal funding is being extended through Monday, December 21.

Earlier on Sunday, the measure was approved by the US House of Representatives.

This gives US lawmakers additional time to pass the new $900 billion coronavirus relief package, agreed upon on Sunday. The new bipartisan emergency coronavirus relief package is tied to a larger US government spending bill.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump needs to sign the temporary budget funding measure before midnight on Sunday (05:00 GMT on Monday) for the federal institutions to continue their work.

The last government shutdown in the US, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.