US Senate Approves USMCA Trade Agreement, Sending To Trump's Desk For Signature

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:14 PM

US Senate Approves USMCA Trade Agreement, Sending to Trump's Desk for Signature

The US Senate voted on Thursday to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and send it to President Donald Trump for signing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US Senate voted on Thursday to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and send it to President Donald Trump for signing.

The Senate endorsed the USMCA by a vote of 74 to 6, as voting continued.

The vote comes about a month after the deal was approved by the House.

The deal, which replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), was signed by the three countries on November 30, 2018. The trilateral pact updates rules for participants' access to the three countries' domestic markets, labor legislation and intellectual property protection mechanisms.

