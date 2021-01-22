UrduPoint.com
US Senate Approves Waiver To Allow Austin To Serve As Defense Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Senate Approves Waiver to Allow Austin to Serve as Defense Secretary

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US Senate on Thursday approved a waiver to allow retired four-star general Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of defense despite his recent military service.

More than 60 senators voted in favor of granting the waiver, which exempts Austin from a law that bars anyone who has been out of the military for less than seven years from serving as secretary of defense.

Austin, previously the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), retired from the military in 2016.

The waiver had passed the House of Representatives earlier in the day. It must be signed into law before Senators can then vote on confirmation of President Joe Biden's nomination of Austin as next Pentagon chief.

More Stories From World

