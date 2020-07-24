US Senate Armed Services Chief Pledges to Keep Military Base Names Unchanged - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe informed him he will not change the names of military bases despite a nationwide push to rename institutions named for Confederate military leaders and other historical figures associated with slavery

"I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator Jim Inhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in 'Cancel Culture,'" Trump said.

A House of Representatives version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which funds the military, requires that the names of ten US military bases named for Confederate figures be changed within a year.

The measure passed by a veto-proof majority on Tuesday, just hours after Trump threatened to veto any legislation requiring new names.

The Republican-controlled Senate followed suit on Thursday, with a veto-proof 86-14 majority approving its version of the NDAA, which also requires name changes for ten bases named for confederate military leaders.

The legislation now goes to a House-Senate conference to resolve differences before Congress votes on a final bill for the president to sign or veto.

The effort reflects a larger movement often referred to as "cancel culture," in which schools, brands and shows are pressed to drop names that may be associated with slavery as a result of nationwide protests - and riots - against police killings of unarmed African American suspects.