UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Armed Services Chief Pledges To Keep Military Base Names Unchanged - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:58 PM

US Senate Armed Services Chief Pledges to Keep Military Base Names Unchanged - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe informed him he will not change the names of military bases despite a nationwide push to rename institutions named for Confederate military leaders and other historical figures associated with slavery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe informed him he will not change the Names of military bases despite a nationwide push to rename institutions named for Confederate military leaders and other historical figures associated with slavery.

"I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator Jim Inhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in 'Cancel Culture,'" Trump said.

A House of Representatives version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which funds the military, requires that the names of ten US military bases named for Confederate figures be changed within a year.

The measure passed by a veto-proof majority on Tuesday, just hours after Trump threatened to veto any legislation requiring new names.

The Republican-controlled Senate followed suit on Thursday, with a veto-proof 86-14 majority approving its version of the NDAA, which also requires name changes for ten bases named for confederate military leaders.

The legislation now goes to a House-Senate conference to resolve differences before Congress votes on a final bill for the president to sign or veto.

The effort reflects a larger movement often referred to as "cancel culture," in which schools, brands and shows are pressed to drop names that may be associated with slavery as a result of nationwide protests - and riots - against police killings of unarmed African American suspects.

Related Topics

Senate World Riots Police Threatened Trump May Congress From

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.