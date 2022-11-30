US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen to Help Develop Crypto Regulation Bill - Letter

US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, urging the finance official to help develop legislation to further regulate crypto assets after the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, urging the finance official to help develop legislation to further regulate crypto assets after the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX.

"In the wake of FTX's implosion, I ask that you coordinate with the other financial regulators to further work on the recommendations from the FSOC (Financial Stability Oversight Council) Report, including the development of legislation that would create authorities for regulators to have visibility into, and otherwise supervise, the activities of the affiliates and subsidiaries of crypto asset entities," the letter said.

It is crucial that risks in the cryptocurrency market do not spillover into traditional financial markets and institutions, the letter said. FTX's collapse highlights the "troubling risks" of the crypto asset market, according to the letter.

FTX failed to exercise basic corporate controls or risk management over its operations, the letter said. The cryptocurrency firm's model combined three of the most common hazards in financial markets: leverage, illiquid holdings and extreme concentration, the letter said.

Brown's letter was also sent to the chairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System.