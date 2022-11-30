UrduPoint.com

US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen To Help Develop Crypto Regulation Bill - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 08:42 PM

US Senate Banking Panel Chief Urges Yellen to Help Develop Crypto Regulation Bill - Letter

US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, urging the finance official to help develop legislation to further regulate crypto assets after the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, urging the finance official to help develop legislation to further regulate crypto assets after the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX.

"In the wake of FTX's implosion, I ask that you coordinate with the other financial regulators to further work on the recommendations from the FSOC (Financial Stability Oversight Council) Report, including the development of legislation that would create authorities for regulators to have visibility into, and otherwise supervise, the activities of the affiliates and subsidiaries of crypto asset entities," the letter said.

It is crucial that risks in the cryptocurrency market do not spillover into traditional financial markets and institutions, the letter said. FTX's collapse highlights the "troubling risks" of the crypto asset market, according to the letter.

FTX failed to exercise basic corporate controls or risk management over its operations, the letter said. The cryptocurrency firm's model combined three of the most common hazards in financial markets: leverage, illiquid holdings and extreme concentration, the letter said.

Brown's letter was also sent to the chairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Exchange Cryptocurrency Market From

Recent Stories

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uni ..

Gazprom Export Denies Violating Contracts With Uniper, Damage Claims Illegal - S ..

50 seconds ago
 TMA anti-encroachment drive continues on second da ..

TMA anti-encroachment drive continues on second day

53 seconds ago
 Chief Minister strongly condemns attack on Balochi ..

Chief Minister strongly condemns attack on Balochistan Constabulary

55 seconds ago
 RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing ..

RPO visits Balambat, inspects progress of ongoing search operation

3 minutes ago
 RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure pl ..

RDA reviews preparation of peri-urban structure plan for four tehsils

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Hou ..

Chief Minister Punjab announces Phase 2 of LPC Housing Scheme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.