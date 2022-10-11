US Senate Begins Debate on $850Bln Fiscal Year 2023 Defense Spending Bill

The US Senate on Tuesday began debating the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 that provides approximately $850 billion in funding for national defense and acts as a legislative vehicle for other security-related initiatives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The US Senate on Tuesday began debating the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 that provides approximately $850 billion in funding for national defense and acts as a legislative vehicle for other security-related initiatives.

The bill authorizes $846.86 billion in top-line NDAA spending, as well as $10.6 billion in defense-related spending outside NDAA jurisdiction, according to a US Senate Armed Services Committee summary of the legislation.

The bill also includes a number defense policy provisions, including extension of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative with $800 million more in funding for FY2023, $1 billion for the National Defense Stockpile to acquire strategic and critical minerals currently in a shortfall, and establishment of a team to integrate the Defense Department's counter-China initiatives.

The legislation takes a number of steps to improve service members' quality of life, such as by funding a 4.6% pay raise for both military and civilian Defense Department employees. The bill also includes a provision requiring women to register with Selective Service.

In addition, the bill also invests in deterrence and modernization of the US nuclear triad, authorizing $22 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration and $341.

6 million for the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, which is focused on stemming proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons around the world.

Lawmakers have filed more than 900 amendments to the bill so far that include imposing secondary sanctions to enforce a proposed international price cap on Russian oil, authorization of $6.5 billion in military aid for Taiwan over five years and the revocation of the 1991 Gulf War and 2002 Iraq War Authorizations for Use of Military Force.

Other amendments include restrictions on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, authorization for the Defense Department to adjust contracts amid historic inflation and an effort to reverse a $45 billion increase in defense funding approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on top of the White House's recommendation.

In July, the US House of Representatives passed their version of the legislation in a 329-101 vote. The House bill, which also included amendments to restrict the sale of F-16 jets to Turkey and increase assistance to Ukraine, will need to be reconciled with the Senate version before a finalized NDAA can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The Senate is not expected to begin voting on the bill until November.