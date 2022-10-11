UrduPoint.com

US Senate Begins Debate On $850Bln Fiscal Year 2023 Defense Spending Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 09:25 PM

US Senate Begins Debate on $850Bln Fiscal Year 2023 Defense Spending Bill

The US Senate on Tuesday began debating the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 that provides approximately $850 billion in funding for national defense and acts as a legislative vehicle for other security-related initiatives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The US Senate on Tuesday began debating the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 that provides approximately $850 billion in funding for national defense and acts as a legislative vehicle for other security-related initiatives.

The bill authorizes $846.86 billion in top-line NDAA spending, as well as $10.6 billion in defense-related spending outside NDAA jurisdiction, according to a US Senate Armed Services Committee summary of the legislation.

The bill also includes a number defense policy provisions, including extension of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative with $800 million more in funding for FY2023, $1 billion for the National Defense Stockpile to acquire strategic and critical minerals currently in a shortfall, and establishment of a team to integrate the Defense Department's counter-China initiatives.

The legislation takes a number of steps to improve service members' quality of life, such as by funding a 4.6% pay raise for both military and civilian Defense Department employees. The bill also includes a provision requiring women to register with Selective Service.

In addition, the bill also invests in deterrence and modernization of the US nuclear triad, authorizing $22 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration and $341.

6 million for the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, which is focused on stemming proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons around the world.

Lawmakers have filed more than 900 amendments to the bill so far that include imposing secondary sanctions to enforce a proposed international price cap on Russian oil, authorization of $6.5 billion in military aid for Taiwan over five years and the revocation of the 1991 Gulf War and 2002 Iraq War Authorizations for Use of Military Force.

Other amendments include restrictions on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, authorization for the Defense Department to adjust contracts amid historic inflation and an effort to reverse a $45 billion increase in defense funding approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on top of the White House's recommendation.

In July, the US House of Representatives passed their version of the legislation in a 329-101 vote. The House bill, which also included amendments to restrict the sale of F-16 jets to Turkey and increase assistance to Ukraine, will need to be reconciled with the Senate version before a finalized NDAA can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The Senate is not expected to begin voting on the bill until November.

Related Topics

Senate World Ukraine Russia Turkey Vote Nuclear White House Iraq Oil Vehicle Sale Price July November Women Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.