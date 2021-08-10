US Senate Begins Work on $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

The US Senate on Tuesday voted to begin work on the $3.5 trillion budget plan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday voted to begin work on the $3.5 trillion budget plan.

The Senate voted 50-49, leaving US Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote. All 48 Democrats and two independents supported the motion while 49 Republican Senators voted against it.

Democrats are proposing the package to include $726 billion to for free community college and to provide universal preschool services for children three and four years old. The package would also provide $332 billion to support affordable housing and $198 billion for clean energy projects.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said the target date for a resolution on the initiative was September 15.