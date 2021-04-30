US Senate by Unanimous Consent Confirms Ex-Senator Bill Nelson to Be NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US Senate has confirmed former senator and astronaut Bill Nelson to serve as the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Senate confirmed Nelson's nomination by unanimous consent on Thursday afternoon.

Nelson served as a chairman of the US House Space Subcommittee for six years, then while in the Senate he served as the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Space and Science Subcommittee and Ranking Member of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.