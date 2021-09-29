US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Govt, Prevent Shutdown - Schumer

UrduPoint.com

The US Senate can take action on Wednesday to fund the government and prevent the shutdown ahead of the critical Thursday deadline, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US Senate can take action on Wednesday to fund the government and prevent the shutdown ahead of the critical Thursday deadline, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"The Senate could take action as early as today to address a concern that demands the immediate attention of this chamber, the funding, funding the Federal government beyond September 30 to prevent a government shutdown. Senate Democrats will be introducing a continuing resolution that keeps the government open until early December," he said on the Senate floor.

He added that while the government is funded, there is still a need to address the urgent matter of extending the debt ceiling and preserving the full faith and credit of the US.

