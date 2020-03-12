US Senate Cancels Recess to Work on Coronavirus Legislation - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement on Thursday said the Senate is canceling the recess period scheduled next week to continue to work on legislation to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

"Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week," McConnell said via Twitter. "I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong."

Congress is working to craft legislation to provide economic relief in the United States amid the community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bill later on Thursday.

The US government has already provided $8.3 billion for health initiatives in response to the virus.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.