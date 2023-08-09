Open Menu

US Senate Candidate Says NATO 'Dinosaur Of An Institution,' Should Be Dissolved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) NATO is a relic and should have been abolished after German reunification, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"I think NATO should be dissolved. I think it should have been dissolved when Germany was reunified," Sare said. "I think frankly, it's dead already. I mean, you know, there's so much dissent within NATO already as it is. It is a dinosaur of an institution. So I don't think it's really going to be around that much longer."

The future of the alliance depends on how long some of its members in Europe "who are bearing the brunt of the insanity of the current American and British leadership want to stick around and play that game having their economies destroyed," she continued.

The candidate declined to speculate on how the alliance would fall apart, but expressed belief that "it's simply not going to be able to continue" because "it's really a dead institution.

"

NATO has not stopped expanding since the dissolution of the rival Warsaw Pact and collapse of the Soviet Union, drawing the ire of Moscow. The relationship took a nosedive over a 2014 change of power in Ukraine and Crimea's accession to Russia.

In December 2021, Russia requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, but was refused. In February 2022, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

NATO responded by deploying even more troops to the eastern flank. At the Vilnius summit in July this year, the alliance reaffirmed that Ukraine will become a NATO member and removed the requirement for a Membership Action Plan to accelerate its accession after the conflict with Russia ends.

