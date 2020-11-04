US Senate Candidate Says Trump Can Challenge Election Results in Many Ways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The chances of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election are high, but incumbent President Donald Trump may still challenge the outcome of the vote in many ways, Madelyn Hoffman, a longtime environmental and social justice activist, who was the Green Party candidate for the US Senate held on Tuesday, told Sputnik.

So far, Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes against 213 electoral votes for Trump, as reported by the Fox news broadcaster. He has recently increased his lead on Trump in the key state of Michigan.

"[Biden's victory] It is definitely still possible, if it were only about the numbers. However, there are so many unknowns and so many ways in which Trump could challenge the results, should the numbers go Biden's way," Hoffman said.

She recalled that the US public was warned not to rely on early results.

"I think we may never know what the real numbers were or where there was a discrepancy with the real numbers. And we know that neither candidate is going to concede too early," she said.

During a speech in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump said that he would go to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to bring a stop to the counting of votes. However, Bob Bauer, an adviser to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign team said that the Democratic Party is not concerned about Trump's threats to go to the Supreme Court to protest the vote count.

The Biden campaign adviser added that Trump would not be successful should he make an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Green politician went on to speculate that since Trump already announced his victory with millions of votes still uncounted, this showed that his actions were already preconceived.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won the vote, adding that this year's election was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling places are closed.

"I believe Donald Trump's actions were already planned and one reason the Republicans moved so fast to confirm his latest nominee to the US Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Trump and the Republicans wanted to try to guarantee that should the Trump administration file a legal challenge to the results, the US Supreme Court would rule in his favor," Hoffman said.

Barrett was sworn in at a ceremony at the White House in late October. Her confirmation ahead of the November 3 election was a political victory for Trump and the Republicans, as there are now six Republicans and only three Democrats in the Supreme Court. The US leader wanted to fast-track Barrett's confirmation because he feels the upcoming election could end up being decided by the Supreme Court.