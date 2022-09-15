US Senate Committee Advances Bill Giving Taiwan $4.5Bln in Security Aid, $2Bln in Loans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment.

The lawmakers passed the bill, moving it for consideration by the full Senate, according to a statement by Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch.

"We must get ahead of a future crisis and give Xi Jinping reasons to think twice about invading or coercing Taiwan. I hope the full Senate will vote on this legislation soon," the statement said.

The legislation would provide the security assistance over a period of four years and would designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally," according to a draft copy of the bill.

The bill would guarantee up to $2 billion in loan guarantee for foreign military financing as well.