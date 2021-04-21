UrduPoint.com
US Senate Committee Advances Bill To Provide Ukraine $300Mln In Annual Security Aid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill to provide Ukraine with $300 million in security assistance for the next four years.

The legislation provides $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine from 2022 to 2026 for lethal assistance such as anti-aircraft, anti-ship, anti-tank and anti-armor weapon systems, among other items.

In previous years, the United States had provided Ukraine with $250 million in security aid.

More Stories From World

