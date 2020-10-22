The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, setting the stage for a vote by the full chamber next week

The committee voted 12-0 to advance the nomination, despite a boycott by Democrats, who instead of attending filled their seats in the chamber with pictures of people impacted by the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The Supreme Court is due to hear arguments in a case involving Obamacare on November 10.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he expects the chamber to hold the final vote to confirm Barrett on October 26.