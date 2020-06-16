UrduPoint.com
US Senate Committee Backs $10Mln Amendment To Speed Up Nuclear Tests - Reports

Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Armed Services Committee of the US Senate has approved an amendment that would allocate at least $10 million for projects aimed at reducing the amount of time necessary for a nuclear test, The Hill reported, citing a copy of the document.

According to the media outlet, the amendment, offered by Rep. Sen. Tom Cotton and passed in a 14 to 13 vote, would allow for spending defense budget funds on "projects related to reducing the time required to execute a nuclear test if necessary."

In May, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources close to the matter, that the administration of US President Donald Trump had discussed the possibility of conducting the country's first nuclear test in 28 years.

The issue was raised in an attempt to pressure Russia and China into negotiating a trilateral arms control deal, according to media reports.

The discussions were reportedly sparked by the administration's suspicions that Russia and China were conducting low-yield nuclear tests. The allegations have not been substantiated by Washington, and have been refuted by both Moscow and Beijing.

