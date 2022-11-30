UrduPoint.com

US Senate Committee To Consider Biden's Pick For Russia Ambassador On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Senate Committee to Consider Biden's Pick for Russia Ambassador on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations will hold a nomination hearing on Wednesday for President Joe Biden's pick for a new ambassador to Russia.

On September 20, Biden nominated Lynne Tracy to replace John Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019 and left Moscow on September 4 with plans to retire.

Tracy's nomination must first advance through the Foreign Relations Committee before the full Senate can vote to confirm her to the post.

Since March 2019, Tracy has served as US Ambassador to Armenia.

Also during her career in the Foreign Service, the diplomat has previously served in a number of US foreign missions, including in Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Between 2014 to 2017 Tracy served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow and received a Distinguished Honor Award for her contribution while in this role.

Prior to her service at the Moscow embassy, Tracy was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs between 2012 and 2014.

Tracy earned a bachelor's degree in Soviet Studies from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Akron in Ohio.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said earlier in November that Moscow hopes that a new US ambassador to Russia will be appointed soon and the embassy in Moscow will become fully operational.

In September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia had agreed to the appointment of Tracy as the US ambassador to Moscow.

Tracy's nomination hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST (19:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Moscow Russia Vote Trump Doctor Armenia Akron Turkmenistan Georgia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan March September November 2017 2019 Post From Asia P

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

58 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

58 minutes ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

1 hour ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

1 hour ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

1 hour ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.