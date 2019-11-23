UrduPoint.com
US Senate Committees Intensify DNC-Ukraine Collusion Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The chairs of two US Senate panels pressed the FBI for records on Democratic National Committee (DNC) consultant Andrew Chalupa's efforts to use Ukraine officials to undermine the Trump campaign in 2016.

"The DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI have in their possession material relevant to our Committees' ongoing investigation into collusive actions Chalupa and the DNC took to use foreign government sources to undermine the Trump campaign during the 2016 election," Senate Finance Committee Chairmen Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security Chair Ron Johnson said in a letter on Friday.

Grassley and Johnson said Chalupa reportedly met with Ukrainian officials for the express purpose of exposing alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The senators asked the FBI to hand over by December 9 all interviews with Chalupa and information regarding the imaging of his laptop and smartphone.

On Thursday, US Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced that he will release a report on the origins of the Trump-Russia probe next month. Media has reported that at least one FBI official is under investigation for altering documents in order to acquire warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

