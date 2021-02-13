(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The US Senate completed a questions and answers session in the Donald Trump impeachment trial and adjourned until Saturday when it is expected to vote on whether the former president is guilty of the incitement to insurrection.

Once both sides wrapped up their presentations on Friday, senators for around three hours interviewed House managers, who act as prosecutors, and the former president's lawyers.

The Senate will reconvene on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT). According to CNN, a final vote on Trump's conviction or acquittal is expected around 3:00 p.m. EST.

The verdict is likely to be in favor of the former president given an apparent lack of a two-thirds majority needed for conviction over his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.