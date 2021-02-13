UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Completes Q&A In Trump's Impeachment Trial, Adjourn Until Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Senate Completes Q&A in Trump's Impeachment Trial, Adjourn Until Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The US Senate completed a questions and answers session in the Donald Trump impeachment trial and adjourned until Saturday when it is expected to vote on whether the former president is guilty of the incitement to insurrection.

Once both sides wrapped up their presentations on Friday, senators for around three hours interviewed House managers, who act as prosecutors, and the former president's lawyers.

The Senate will reconvene on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT). According to CNN, a final vote on Trump's conviction or acquittal is expected around 3:00 p.m. EST.

The verdict is likely to be in favor of the former president given an apparent lack of a two-thirds majority needed for conviction over his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Vote Lawyers Trump January P

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

5 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

4 hours ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

4 hours ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

4 hours ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.