US Senate Confirms Army General to Be Chief Operating Officer on Vaccine Development Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The US Senate has confirmed Army General Gustave Perna to be the chief operating officer on the Trump administration's vaccine development team, also known as Operation Warp Speed.

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Perna and other nominations all together at the same time.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement that Perna is "well qualified" to help lead efforts to accelerate the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said January 2021 is the target date for having a vaccine available to the public.

The United States has more than 2.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 128,600 deaths caused by the disease as of Thursday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.