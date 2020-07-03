UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms Army General To Be Chief Operating Officer On Vaccine Development Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Senate Confirms Army General to Be Chief Operating Officer on Vaccine Development Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The US Senate has confirmed Army General Gustave Perna to be the chief operating officer on the Trump administration's vaccine development team, also known as Operation Warp Speed.

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Perna and other nominations all together at the same time.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement that Perna is "well qualified" to help lead efforts to accelerate the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said January 2021 is the target date for having a vaccine available to the public.

The United States has more than 2.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 128,600 deaths caused by the disease as of Thursday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Senate Army Trump Same Lead United States January All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

4 hours ago

German MPs adopt motion to shut down ECB bond-buyi ..

3 hours ago

Advisor for making tourists access to Kotli Sattia ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.