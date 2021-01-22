UrduPoint.com
US Senate Confirms Austin As First Black Chief Of Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:57 PM

US Senate confirms Austin as first Black chief of Pentagon

The US Senate confirmed retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense Friday, the second cabinet nominee of new President Joe Biden to gain approval and the first African American to lead the Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate confirmed retired general Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense Friday, the second cabinet nominee of new President Joe Biden to gain approval and the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

Austin gained overwhelming support from both Biden's Democrats and opposition Republicans, despite having required a special Congressional waiver because he was a recently retired military officer being placed in a job reserved for civilians.

