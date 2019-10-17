US Senate Confirms Barbara Barrett as New Air Force Secretary - Press Gallery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The US Senate has voted in favor of confirming Barabara Barrett as the next secretary of Air Force, the Senate press gallery said in a statement.

"85-7 Senate CONFIRMED Barbara Barrett to be Secretary of the Air Force," the press gallery said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Senators voting against: Blumenthal, Duckworth, Gillibrand, Markey, Merkley, Smith and Wyden."

Barrett, a former chairwoman of the nonprofit Aerospace Corporation, was nominated by President Donald Trump in May to replace departing Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.