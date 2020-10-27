(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The US Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to be a Supreme Court justice.

The Senate on Monday confirmed Barrett's nomination by a 52-48 vote, strictly along partisan lines, filling the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is expected to be sworn-in later on Monday.

The move further cements the high-court's conservative majority which had a 5-4 edge even prior to the September death of Ginsburg, a liberal icon. President Donald Trump wanted to fast-track Barrett's confirmation because he feels the November 3 presidential election could end up being decided by the Supreme Court. The Democrats pushed back, arguing that the winner of the election should fill the vacancy.