UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Bauer As Envoy To France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France.

Bauer, 57, served as the US ambassador to Belgium between 2013 and 2017 and is also known as a nonprofit leader and advocate for women in politics.

Bauer's confirmation comes as Washington seeks to mend fences with Paris after a bitter row over a scrapped submarine deal.

Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.

When announcing Bauer's nomination earlier this summer, the White House praised her "collaborative leadership style, high ethics standards, and crisis management skills."A former journalist, Bauer took an active part in Barack Obama's two presidential campaigns, and in 2019 became head of the "Women for Biden" advocacy group in the runup to the 2020 election.

Bauer, who speaks fluent French, will also be the US ambassador to Monaco.

Related Topics

Election Senate Barack Obama Washington White House France Marathon Paris Monaco Belgium July Women 2017 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Paris cancels New Year fireworks as Omicron fears ..

Paris cancels New Year fireworks as Omicron fears deepen

15 seconds ago
 3 more test Covid positive in Balochistan

3 more test Covid positive in Balochistan

16 seconds ago
 Police organizes training session for volunteers

Police organizes training session for volunteers

19 seconds ago
 Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi inaugurate restored Mahmoudab ..

Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi inaugurate restored Mahmoudabad Nullah

21 seconds ago
 US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinsta ..

US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinstating Vaccination Rules for Lar ..

54 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in ..

Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan: ISPR

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.