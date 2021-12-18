UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Bauer As Envoy To France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:24 PM

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France.

Bauer, 57, served as the US ambassador to Belgium between 2013 and 2017 and is also known as a nonprofit leader and advocate for women in politics.

Bauer's confirmation comes as Washington seeks to mend fences with Paris after a bitter row over a scrapped submarine deal.

Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.

When announcing Bauer's nomination earlier this summer, the White House praised her "collaborative leadership style, high ethics standards, and crisis management skills."A former journalist, Bauer took an active part in Barack Obama's two presidential campaigns, and in 2019 became head of the "Women for Biden" advocacy group in the runup to the 2020 election.

Bauer, who speaks fluent French, will also be the US ambassador to Monaco.

Related Topics

Election Senate Barack Obama Washington White House France Marathon Paris Monaco Belgium July Women 2017 2019 2020

Recent Stories

President underscores need for production of envir ..

President underscores need for production of environment friendly energy

1 minute ago
 Over 5.106m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in ..

Over 5.106m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Over Spread ..

London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Over Spread of Omicron Variant

1 minute ago
 Floods displace thousands in Malaysia

Floods displace thousands in Malaysia

4 minutes ago
 Schumer Trades Vote on Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Bill f ..

Schumer Trades Vote on Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Bill for Confirmation of Biden's Nom ..

4 minutes ago
 Court convicts man in child pornography Trial

Court convicts man in child pornography Trial

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.