WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The US Senate voted in favor of confirming President Joe Biden's nominee for Air Force Secretary.

"The #Senate confirmed... Frank Kendall III, MA, to be Secretary of the Air Force, by voice vote," the Senate Press Gallery said in a tweet on Monday.

Kendall graduated from the Army War College prior to his service in the US Army Reserves, where he held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He has also worked in senior positions at the Center for American Progress, Center for Strategic and International Studies, and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Between 2010 and 2012, Kendall also served as the US Under Secretary of Defense as well as Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.