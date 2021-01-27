US Senate Confirms Blinken To Be Next Secretary Of State
The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken to be the next Secretary of State
The Senate confirmed Blinken's nomination with a 78-22 vote.
Blinken previously held top-level national security and State Department positions during the Obama administration.