US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken to be the next Secretary of State.

The Senate confirmed Blinken's nomination with a 78-22 vote.

Blinken previously held top-level national security and State Department positions during the Obama administration.