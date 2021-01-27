UrduPoint.com
US Senate Confirms Blinken To Be Next Secretary Of State

Wed 27th January 2021

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of State

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken to be the next Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken to be the next Secretary of State.

The Senate confirmed Blinken's nomination with a 78-22 vote.

Blinken previously held top-level national security and State Department positions during the Obama administration.

