US Senate Confirms Brink As Ambassador To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 07:00 AM

US Senate Confirms Brink as Ambassador to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The US Senate by unanimous consent approved Bridget Brink to be America's ambassador to Ukraine.

"We have just confirmed Bridget A. Brink... to become the ambassador to Ukraine," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the chamber floor on Wednesday.

The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump in May of 2019 for allegedly undermining his effort to push Kiev to investigate the Biden family. Brink is currently the US Ambassador to Slovakia.

