US Senate Confirms Congressman Ratcliffe As Next Director Of National Intelligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Senate Confirms Congressman Ratcliffe as Next Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US Senate confirmed on Thursday Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

The Senate confirmed Ratcliffe in a 49-44 party line vote.

Senators Mike Rounds, Lisa Murkowski, Bernie Sanders, Richard Burr, Patty Murray, Ed Markey and Lamar Alexander did not vote.

US President Donald Trump nominated Ratcliffe last summer, but the nominee initially decided to remain in Congress after several Democrats accused him of being a political loyalist with no relevant experience and one who padded his resume, before Ratcliffe re-entered the nomination process.

