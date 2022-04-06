UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Diplomat James O'Brien As Head Of State Dept. Sanctions Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 10:34 PM

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of James O'Brien to be the Coordinator for Sanctions Policy at the State Department, filling the position amid an array of recent sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia and others

The Senate approved O'Brien's nomination in a 71-26 vote.

O'Brien started working at the US State Department in 1989 and served in various positions, including as Special Presidential Envoy for the Balkans, Senior Advisor to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

The Office of Sanctions Coordination that O'Brien will head was re-established in 2021 to coordinate sanctions policies within the US government and with international partners.

The office existed from 2013-2017 under the Obama administration, but was shut down by the then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during the Trump administration.

