US Senate Confirms Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Karen Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Senate Press Gallery said in a tweet.

"By a vote of 73-26, the (US Senate) confirmed the nomination of Karen Donfried to be an Assistant Secretary of State (European Affairs and Eurasian Affairs)," the Senate Press Gallery said.

Donfried, presently President of the German Marshall Fund think tank, said during her confirmation hearings in July that she would continue to work on fully implementing sanctions against Russia to purported counter malign activities, and would work to further US relations with Ukraine.