UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Donfried As Assistant Secretary Of State For European, Eurasian Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:05 AM

US Senate Confirms Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Karen Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Senate Press Gallery said in a tweet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Karen Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Senate Press Gallery said in a tweet.

"By a vote of 73-26, the (US Senate) confirmed the nomination of Karen Donfried to be an Assistant Secretary of State (European Affairs and Eurasian Affairs)," the Senate Press Gallery said.

Donfried, presently President of the German Marshall Fund think tank, said during her confirmation hearings in July that she would continue to work on fully implementing sanctions against Russia to purported counter malign activities, and would work to further US relations with Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Russia Vote German Tank July

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

23 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': E ..

Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': EU official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.