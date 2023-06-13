UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms Elizabeth Allen As Under Secretary Of State For Public Diplomacy

US Senate Confirms Elizabeth Allen as Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed communications strategist Elizabeth Allen as US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, paving the way for her to lead the State Department's educational, cultural and public affairs bureaus

The Senate passed Allen's confirmation in a vote of 66-33, with over a dozen Republicans joining Democrats in support.

The Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, a role in which Allen currently serves in an acting capacity, leads the State Department's Educational and Cultural Affairs bureau and its Global Public Affairs bureau.

Allen also currently serves as Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

The White House characterized Allen as a longtime communications and public affairs strategist who has served in positions in the Obama administration and the Biden campaign.

