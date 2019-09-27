US Senate Confirms Eugene Scalia as Next New Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The US Senate on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination of lawyer Eugene Scalia to be the next secretary of labor.

The Senate voted 53-44 along party lines to confirm Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

US Senators Corey Booker, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren did not vote.

Scalia was previously an attorney with a prominent Washington law firm, where he specialized in cases related to labor and employment.

His previous positions in the Federal government include special assistant to Attorney General William Barr during Barr's first stint as attorney general during the George W. Bush administration.

Scalia has also served as a solicitor at the Labor Department with responsibility for regulatory and enforcement issues, according to a biography released by the White House.