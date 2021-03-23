UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms Ex-Boston Mayor Martin Walsh To Be Next Labor Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Senate Confirms Ex-Boston Mayor Martin Walsh to Be Next Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US Senate has confirmed former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh to be the next Secretary of Labor.

The Senate confirmed Walsh with a 68-29 vote on Monday.

Walsh previously served as mayor of Boston since 2014 and congressman in the Massachusetts legislature between 1997 to 2014.

The Biden administration has promoted Walsh as a successful mayor who has directed the improvement of Boston's infrastructure.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Boston

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

2 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

4 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

2 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.