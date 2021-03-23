US Senate Confirms Ex-Boston Mayor Martin Walsh To Be Next Labor Secretary
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US Senate has confirmed former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh to be the next Secretary of Labor.
The Senate confirmed Walsh with a 68-29 vote on Monday.
Walsh previously served as mayor of Boston since 2014 and congressman in the Massachusetts legislature between 1997 to 2014.
The Biden administration has promoted Walsh as a successful mayor who has directed the improvement of Boston's infrastructure.