US Senate Confirms Ex-UN Envoy Samantha Power to Be Next Chief of USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power to be the next administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Senate approved Power's nomination with a 68-26 vote.

President Joe Biden picked Power to head USAID before his inauguration on January 20. Biden also elevated the USAID administrator position by making it part of the National Security Council. Power previously served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.

In a confirmation hearing earlier this month, Power pledged to promote multilateralization of the Magnitsky sanctions against corruption and human rights abuses and ensure as many countries as possible adopt similar legal mechanisms.

Power also promised to make anti-corruption work "a huge priority" and said that broader efforts to counter the decline of democracies will top the immediate USAID agenda along with addressing the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and conflicts around the world.