UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms Ex-UN Envoy Samantha Power To Be Next Chief Of USAID

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Senate Confirms Ex-UN Envoy Samantha Power to Be Next Chief of USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power to be the next administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Senate approved Power's nomination with a 68-26 vote.

President Joe Biden picked Power to head USAID before his inauguration on January 20. Biden also elevated the USAID administrator position by making it part of the National Security Council. Power previously served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.

In a confirmation hearing earlier this month, Power pledged to promote multilateralization of the Magnitsky sanctions against corruption and human rights abuses and ensure as many countries as possible adopt similar legal mechanisms.

Power also promised to make anti-corruption work "a huge priority" and said that broader efforts to counter the decline of democracies will top the immediate USAID agenda along with addressing the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and conflicts around the world.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Senate World United Nations Vote January 2017 From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

1 hour ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

2 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

3 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

3 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.